Cam’ron, Mase React to Travis Hunter Marriage News and Alleged No Prenup Decision

Cam'ron and Mase are not congratulating the newlyweds following their nuptials. First-round draft pick Travis Hunter tied the knot recently with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee.

Recently on their podcast, It Is What It Is, Cam'ron and Mase discussed their disappointment with the recent marriage. Reports broke following the wedding that Hunter and his wife chose not to sign a prenup. "Imma sit this one out," said Mase. "I think when it comes to the young lady, she does have like different things that have transpired. For me as a dad if that was my son, I would definitely be concerned."

Although he did not sign a prenup with his wife, the rapper did suggest that there are other ways to "protect his assets" as he just signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"They'll try to hit you with that shit, 'Why get a prenup if you really love me?'" Cam stated. "...Do what you want, Travis, that's up to you. I'm signing a prenup unless shorty getting as much money as I get or more than me. If you're not getting more than me, you have to sign a prenup. It just works like that for me."

The couple has caused quite a discourse on social media throughout their relationship. Many have stated their opinions on whether or not they believe the two should be together. Things went further when Hunter deactivated his social media last year following outrage about his then fiance.