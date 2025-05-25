This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 25

May 25 is a memorable date for hip-hop and R&B fans. This day has witnessed many groundbreaking moments with massive impacts on these genres and music in general. One industry icon commemorating their birthday on this day is the American rapper Rasheeda, who was born in 1976. Her 2001 debut solo album, Dirty South, released on Motown Records, reached No. 77 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and its lead single, "Do It," peaked at No. 22 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 25 has hosted the release of many charting hip-hop and R&B albums and singles:

1993: American rapper Big Daddy Kane released his fifth album, Looks Like a Job For…, on Cold Chillin' Records. It peaked at No. 52 on the Billboard 200 and No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2018: American rapper ASAP Rocky released his third album, Testing. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, becoming the artist's third consecutive top-five entry on the chart. It also peaked at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2018: American rapper YG dropped "Big Bank," featuring Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and Nicki Minaj. This was the second single from his third album, Stay Dangerous, and entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 66 before climbing the charts over several weeks to peak at No. 16.

Cultural Milestones

This day has witnessed remarkable cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:

1999: British-American rapper Slick Rick dropped his fourth album, The Art of Storytelling, on Def Jam Records. It became his most successful release on the charts, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also received a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America within a month of its release.

2010: Nicole Scherzinger of the American R&B/pop girl group The Pussycat Dolls won the 10th season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. Reacting to her win, she said she felt like she had won "A dancing GRAMMY."

2018: American rapper Cardi B released "I Like It," the fourth single from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. It topped the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her second US number one single.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 25 has heralded tragic events in hip-hop and R&B:

1992: Roderick Rountree, the tour manager of acclaimed R&B group Boyz II Men, was killed in an attempted robbery in Chicago. He was managing the influential group during their tour with rap icon MC Hammer at the time of his death.

2008: American rapper and singer Camu Tao died of lung cancer at the age of 30. He was a member of several hip-hop groups, including The Weathermen, S.A. Smash, MHz Legacy, and Nighthawks. He was working on his first solo album at the time of his death.