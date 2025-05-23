South End Block Party Series Makes a Comeback With Local Vendors, Games, and Beer Garden

Starting May 25, Camden Road turns into a street fair. The parties continue on June 29 and July 27. Thirty vendors will fill the street between Tremont Avenue and East/West Boulevard. The setup starts at 7 a.m. and wraps at 8 p.m.

This year brings something new: a beer spot. Triple C Brewing and Wooden Robot Brewery will pour drinks at the May event. Music fills the air as DJs spin throughout the day.

Camden Commons builds on its past success with this latest run. While the new beer garden adds fresh appeal, tried-and-true elements stay put. The mix keeps regulars coming back while drawing first-timers.

The May market welcomes "The Nomadic Jeweler," "Sabores Bakery NC," "The Smel Gud Shop," and "Cocoa's Cookies." Visitors will find handmade items from textiles to sweet-smelling candles.

"Pet Wants" sets up a space for dogs to play. Next door, "Puttery" offers mini-golf fun. The giant foosball tables, a hit from past years, return to entertain groups.

No two parties will be the same. Fresh faces and new activities appear each month. The street fest mixes South End's shops with visiting sellers, creating a buzz of local spirit.

May's lineup includes "Evelyn Rose Boutique," "Needle & Thread Co.," and "Chrissy Crafts." Next month brings different sellers to discover.

With cars out of the way, distinct zones take shape. Shoppers browse in one area, food lovers gather in another, while those needing a break find quiet spots to sit and watch the day unfold.