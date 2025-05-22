Ticketmaster Slip-up Shows Possible Brandy and Monica Tour with Kelly Rowland and Muni Long Appearances

A surprise Ticketmaster post showed details about The Boy Is Mine Tour. The listing named R&B stars Brandy Norwood and Monica Arnold as headliners, plus Kelly Rowland and Muni Long joining as guest stars.

The post was taken down quickly, but not before fans took screenshots that started circulating online. According to the listing, the tour was supposed to begin on November 13 in North Carolina, with tickets going on sale from May 28 at 10 am ET. The schedule even showed stops in Cincinnati on October 16 and Chicago on October 18.

The post wasn't too surprising or hard to believe since Brandy has been open about wanting to work with Monica again. In an interview with Extra last year, she said, "I hit [Monica] up so much talking about all the things that we could do together – tour, residency, everything. I really want that, Monica!"

The timing also makes sense. Both stars sang in Ariana Grande's new version of "The Boy Is Mine." When they first sang it in 1998, the track ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 straight weeks.

In March 2024, Brandy's brother Ray J also spoke up, hinting at the tour. This led Monica to address the speculations on her Instagram story. "I've been repeatedly contacted about interviews etc. where my name and tour possibilities are being discussed. I've not received any contracts or calls about said tour," she wrote.

"@rayj I'm kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public! A private conversation would both be necessary and respectful," she added, tagging Brandy's brother and praising Brandy as a legend in her writeup.

So far, neither Monica nor Brandy has confirmed if the tour is real.