Health Experts Say Your Body Can Tell if Your Relationship is Heading for a Breakup

There’s the saying “trust your gut,” and this couldn’t have been truer when your relationship is heading for a breakup, even before you knew it. According to health experts, your body’s been sending you signals before your partner even sends that “we need to talk” text. Your body might be waving red flags without you noticing. The impending breakup might be the reason why you suddenly have the urge to stress-eat chips in bed.

Health Experts: “Your Body Can Interpret Everyday Interactions as Threats”

According to Mike Kocsis, a hormone health expert from Balance My Hormones (via The Mirror), if you often feel tired or in a constant state of anxiety when you’re with the person you’re dating, chances are your cortisol levels are high. If you don’t feel comfortable or safe around your partner, it’s your body telling you something is wrong.

Kocsis said, “Cortisol is the main stress hormone, spiking when you’re under emotional or physical stress, and is designed to help you stay alert and react quickly in the face of danger.”

He added, “But in a difficult relationship — like one that feels unsafe, unpredictable, or overly demanding — your body can interpret everyday interactions as threats, leading to you constantly being in a mild level of fight-or-flight mode.”

Other Tell-Tale Signs

Aside from your body telling you to pack your bags and not look back, there are other signs that can lead you to the truth about your relationship. If you feel emotionally detached from your partner (which happens in certain situations), but if it’s more frequent, there’s an underlying reason for that, and if you feel resentment towards them.

Human behavior expert Jessen James shared with the Daily Mail, “Resentment doesn’t just go away on its own. The root cause needs to be addressed and openly communicated to see if it is something you can forgive, don’t suppress your feelings.”