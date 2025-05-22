Charlotte Airport Preparing for Busy Summer Travel Season
Charlotte Douglas International Airport is preparing for the summer travel season. This year, they are expecting it to be not as frantic as last year, but still a busy season nonetheless. Memorial Day weekend kicks off the start, and the airport is advising travelers to be prepared.
WCCB Charlotte reports that passenger numbers are expected to be down 7% compared to last summer. This weekend, the airport expects over 950,000 travelers between Thursday and Tuesday during Memorial weekend.
“We are ready to connect passengers to their destinations while ensuring smooth operations, elevated customer service, and a world-class travel experience,” said Jerome Woodard, CLT Chief Operating Officer, to WCCB Charlotte.
Charlotte Douglas is releasing tips to travel to prevent them from "winging" it on their travel days. Check out a few tips given to help those ahead of this year's summer travel season.
Know Before You Fly:
- REAL ID protocol is in place. If you do not have a REAL ID, come with another equivalent form of identification or expect delays in security.
- Plan to reach your parking space thirty minutes before your desired arrival time at the terminal.
- Consider alternate routes in case of traffic. Be sure to use your GPS to check your route ahead of time.
- Review TSA Guidelines
- Be at the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.
Check out the full report here for more tips and tricks that you could use this travel season. Don't forget, stay safe!