New Book Unveils Myths and Realities of Affordable Housing in Charlotte

A new book by historian Tom Hanchett reveals Charlotte's hidden housing story: 14,000 low-cost units scattered through 150 sites. His work shatters common myths about the city's living options.

"I kept hearing this joke, 'Oh, you're writing a book about affordable housing. That'll be a short book,'" said Hanchett to The Charlotte Observer. "But, not true."

His book, "Affordable Housing in Charlotte: What One City's History Tells Us about America's Pressing Problem," breaks down six myths and three facts about housing costs. Surprising findings show budget-friendly homes exist in high-end spots: South Park Mall, Elizabeth, Dilworth, and Myers Park.

Take the Park at Oaklawn. This rebuilt site proves that mixed-income housing works. It now fits more low-cost units than its predecessor, the old Fairview Homes.

Federal tax credits drive most low-cost building projects. Since 1986, this program has backed both charity groups and business builders who create cheaper homes.

Yet city efforts sometimes hit walls. When state officials said no to federal tax help, plans for mixed-cost homes near the Scaleybark rail stop fell flat.

Ken Szymanski, past leader of the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association, points out a stark fact: just 25% of families earning below 30% of the local median income get housing aid. The rest make do with what's cheap enough.

Fresh plans aim to keep the current low-cost units standing. Ascent Housing runs a fund that buys and fixes older homes, blocking big firms from pushing rents sky-high.

While wages sit frozen at $7.25 hourly, housing prices have shot up twice over in 15 years. This hits hard: Nurse assistants and first responder trainees, and teachers struggle to find homes they can afford.

Local support stays strong. Charlotte folks back the Housing Trust Fund at the polls, filling gaps when federal help falls short in costly areas.