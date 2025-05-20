Nonstop Flights from Charlotte to Abu Dhabi Coming 2026

Have you been interested in a vacation overseas? Charlotte has your chance at nonstop flights to Abu Dhabi coming soon. That's right, no more layovers or crazy connections. You can have a direct flight from Charlotte International to Abu Dhabi starting May 2026.

Etihad Airways announced that it will begin flights from Charlotte to Abu Dhabi starting next year May 4, 2026. They are the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Charlotte will become the airline's 6th American destination.

In a press release, the state "The new service links Abu Dhabi with one of America’s most dynamic financial and cultural hubs, giving travellers greater access to Etihad’s expanding global network and the renowned hospitality of the UAE capital."

Passengers can also fly to other Middle Eastern countries. Allowing for Abu Dhabi to be your connection if you would like to continue elsewhere.