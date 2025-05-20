Charlotte’s Juneteenth Festival Returns for 28th Year With 4-Day Celebration

ContestsEvents
Jim Mayhew
The Southeast's premier Juneteenth event will fill Plaza Midwood streets from June 12-15. This marks nearly three decades of bringing free activities and cultural displays to the community.

At Weeping Willow AME Zion Church, young participants aged 4-16 will kick off festivities with hands-on activities. The Youth Cultural Camp runs on June 12, offering craft-making, jewelry design, and tie-dye sessions from morning until late afternoon.

Six distinguished legal minds will receive the Shirley L. Fulton Community Stewardship Awards: Judges Calvin Murphy, Rickey McKoy-Mitchell, Yvonne Mims Evans, Rebecca Thorne Tin, T. Michael Todd, and attorney James E. Ferguson II.

Drums will thunder through Thomas Avenue on June 13. Musicians gather at House of Africa, their rhythms filling the air from dusk until night's edge.

The Freedom & Unity March sets out at 11 a.m. Saturday from Skyla Credit Union. Marchers wind through Central Avenue before reaching the House of Africa, where celebrations continue deep into the evening.

Merchants will display wares from across America and Africa. In a dedicated space, medical staff will check vital signs and share wellness tips at no cost.

Little ones can find wonder in the Children's Village, packed with educational fun and tales. The main stage pulses with African beats, swirling dancers, and sweet melodies. As night falls, Khadim Soung's models will strut down the catwalk.

Park Ministries leads worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Free transport runs hourly both days, with events wrapping up at 9 p.m.

One promising student will take home the Marilyn Griffith Turner Scholarship, named for the festival's past leader.

