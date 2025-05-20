Beyoncé Launches Exclusive Levi’s Collaboration with Bold ‘Levii’s’ Tees

The denim giant and music superstar unveiled four fresh t-shirt designs at $45-50 each on May 12. This marks the first product launch from their REIIMAGINE campaign, with shirts sporting a modified logo featuring double "ii" - a nod to Beyoncé's "LEVII'S JEANS" track from Cowboy Carter.

Two distinct cuts hit the market: a sporty ringer tee and a classic fit shirt. Each style comes in stark black with white trim or crisp white with red accents. Fans first spotted the shirts on Beyoncé's site, and wider distribution began on May 16 across Levi's retail spots and online platforms.

"Denim is having a moment and the Levi's brand is having a powerful moment around the world," said Levi's Chief Executive Michelle Gass on an earnings call with analysts. "I don't think there's any better evidence or proof point than having someone like Beyoncé, who is a culture shaper, to actually name a song after us."

The release marks Chapter 3 of the REIIMAGINE campaign, which started with a fresh ad called "Refrigerator."

The new push takes an old Levi's sketch and adds their striking double "ii" mark. Ads show a mix of folks wearing the shirts in western scenes, bringing fresh faces to classic looks.

This isn't the first time the star and jean maker joined forces. Past chapters brought back Levi's ads from '85 and '91, giving them a modern twist.