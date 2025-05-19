Charlotte Kicks Off Free Outdoor Fitness Classes at Romare Bearden Park

Starting May 15, Charlotte residents can join free open-air workouts at Romare Bearden Park. The six-week program runs through June 21 as part of the city's Movies, Music & Movement series.

Two distinct workout styles fill the weekly schedule. High-energy Move & Groove sessions run Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The more relaxed Stretch & Rhythm meets Saturday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The classes welcome participants aged 8 and up. Instructors adapt each session for different skill sets, showing ways to scale moves up or down based on individual abilities.

Move & Groove meets nine times across May and June: May 15, 22, 27, 29, and June 3, 5, 12, 17, 19. Pack water and wear comfy clothes for these upbeat dance workouts.

Six Saturday sessions of Stretch & Rhythm take place: May 17, 24, 31, and June 7, 14, 21. These morning classes mix gentle stretching with balance work. Bring your own mat, towel, and water bottle.

The park buzzes with other activities too. Musicians play at Uptown Unplugged each Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.