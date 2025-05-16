UNC Charlotte Kicks Off $70M Stadium Expansion, Adds High-End Seating

Big changes are coming to Jerry Richardson Stadium. Starting August 27, construction kicks off on a massive $70 million upgrade. The project will add premium seats and push the stadium's capacity to 18,170 for Charlotte 49ers games.

"The response to our expansion plans has been tremendous, and on August 27, those plans will begin to take shape as we officially begin construction," said Athletics Director Mike Hill to Charlotte49ers.com.

In April 2024, the UNC Board of Governors approved $60 million for phase one. The major addition? A brand new west-side tower that'll have suites, boxes, and club spaces for fans.

While the construction goes on, you can still watch games at the stadium. You might just need to use different gates since Gate 2 will close, and some will park in the new tailgate spots. But if you already secured a seat, it won't affect you.

Students get new spaces too. The tower will house dining halls and meeting rooms they can use all year round. Both sides of the stadium will also get indoor clubs with outdoor deck areas for the perfect view.

With new head coach Tim Albin leading the team, tickets are selling fast. More first-time buyers are grabbing seats than ever before.

This renovation shows how far the team has come since moving up to FBS in 2013, and it isn't even the end. Plans are already in motion to add more seats and increase capacity to 21,000 in phase two.

Mark your calendars! The 2025 season opens August 29 against App State at Bank of America Stadium, part of the Duke's Mayo Classic.

Want to see the new seats? Visit the Charlotte Football Preview Center when it opens downtown this summer.