This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 16
May 16 is a significant day in hip-hop and R&B history. This day has seen numerous culturally significant events in these genres. One influential artist commemorating their birthday on this day is the American R&B and pop singer Janet Jackson, who was born in 1966. She has released 11 studio albums and sold over 100 million records, making her one of music's best-selling artists in history. She received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1990 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
This day has hosted the release of numerous career-defining albums and chart-topping singles in R&B and hip-hop:
- 2000: American hip-hop duo Big Tymers dropped their third album, I Got That Work. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2006: American rapper Cam'ron released his fifth album, Killa Season, featuring guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Juelz Santana, Hell Rell, and 40 Cal. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts.
- 2017: American rapper XXXTentacion released his second and final mixtape, Revenge. It peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
Several landmark cultural moments were achieved on this day:
- 1966: American R&B and pop superstar Janet Jackson was born. The youngest child of the famous musical family, The Jacksons, she is one of the few artists to have scored ten number-one entries on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 1983: Music legend Michael Jackson delivered a timeless performance of “Billie Jean” during the Television special Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever, which was watched by an audience of over 45 million viewers. The superstar debuted his now-iconic moonwalk during the event.
- 1999: Motown queen Diana Ross and R&B star Brandy appeared together in the made-for-television film Double Platinum. The pair were cast as a mother and daughter trying to reignite their relationship after eighteen years apart.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The industry has experienced significant changes and upheavals on this day:
- 1993: American R&B singer Marv Johnson died of stroke-related complications at the age of 54. An early pioneer of the Motown style of music, he's best remembered for the 1959 single, “Come to Me,” which reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 6 on the R&B chart.
- 2021: American hip-hop trailblazer Captain Rock died. He rose to prominence in the 1970s as a DJ for the hip-hop group Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, which was known for its corporate image, with its members wearing suits and ties while rapping.
- 2021: Brazilian rapper MC Kevin died at the age of 23 after falling from the fifth floor of a Rio de Janeiro hotel. He was known for hits such as “Cavalo de Troia,” “Veracruz,” and “Pra Inveja é Tchau.”
Several iconic albums were released on this day, which have had lasting impact on these genres. This day also ushered in important cultural moments, including the film appearances of two R&B singers and the debut of one of the most recognizable dances in history.