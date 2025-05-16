This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 16

May 16 is a significant day in hip-hop and R&B history. This day has seen numerous culturally significant events in these genres. One influential artist commemorating their birthday on this day is the American R&B and pop singer Janet Jackson, who was born in 1966. She has released 11 studio albums and sold over 100 million records, making her one of music's best-selling artists in history. She received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1990 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.