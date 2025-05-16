ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 16

May 16 is a significant day in hip-hop and R&B history. This day has seen numerous culturally significant events in these genres. One influential artist commemorating their birthday on this day is…

Bianca Barratt
Janet Jackson attends her residency debut "Metamorphosis" wearing a camouflage print shirt
Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

May 16 is a significant day in hip-hop and R&B history. This day has seen numerous culturally significant events in these genres. One influential artist commemorating their birthday on this day is the American R&B and pop singer Janet Jackson, who was born in 1966. She has released 11 studio albums and sold over 100 million records, making her one of music's best-selling artists in history.  She received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1990 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.  

 Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has hosted the release of numerous career-defining albums and chart-topping singles in R&B and hip-hop:

  • 2000: American hip-hop duo Big Tymers dropped their third album, I Got That Work. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 
  • 2006: American rapper Cam'ron released his fifth album, Killa Season, featuring guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Juelz Santana, Hell Rell, and 40 Cal. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. 
  • 2017: American rapper XXXTentacion released his second and final mixtape, Revenge. It peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 15 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 

Cultural Milestones

Several landmark cultural moments were achieved on this day:

  • 1966: American R&B and pop superstar Janet Jackson was born. The youngest child of the famous musical family, The Jacksons, she is one of the few artists to have scored ten number-one entries on the Billboard Hot 100.
  • 1983: Music legend Michael Jackson delivered a timeless performance of “Billie Jean” during the Television special Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever, which was watched by an audience of over 45 million viewers. The superstar debuted his now-iconic moonwalk during the event. 
  • 1999: Motown queen Diana Ross and R&B star Brandy appeared together in the made-for-television film Double Platinum. The pair were cast as a mother and daughter trying to reignite their relationship after eighteen years apart. 

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has experienced significant changes and upheavals on this day:

  • 1993: American R&B singer Marv Johnson died of stroke-related complications at the age of 54. An early pioneer of the Motown style of music, he's best remembered for the 1959 single, “Come to Me,” which reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 6 on the R&B chart. 
  • 2021: American hip-hop trailblazer Captain Rock died. He rose to prominence in the 1970s as a DJ for the hip-hop group Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, which was known for its corporate image, with its members wearing suits and ties while rapping. 
  • 2021: Brazilian rapper MC Kevin died at the age of 23 after falling from the fifth floor of a Rio de Janeiro hotel. He was known for hits such as “Cavalo de Troia,” “Veracruz,” and “Pra Inveja é Tchau.”

Several iconic albums were released on this day, which have had lasting impact on these genres. This day also ushered in important cultural moments, including the film appearances of two R&B singers and the debut of one of the most recognizable dances in history.

Cam'RonJanet Jacksonxxxtentacion
Bianca BarrattWriter
Related Stories
Split image of Latto performing onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California on the left and the late singer Aaliyah posed for a photo backstage at Madison Square Garden for Lifebeat's Urban Aid benefit concert on October 5, 1995 in New York City, New York.
MusicLatto Samples Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody?” in New Single Dropping May 16Queen Quadri
Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘Luther’ Dominates with 12-Week Run at No. 1
MusicKendrick Lamar and SZA’s ‘Luther’ Dominates with 12-Week Run at No. 1Jennifer Eggleston
Lil Eazy-E Plans A.I. Duet with Late Father Eazy-E
MusicLil Eazy-E Plans A.I. Duet with Late Father Eazy-EKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect