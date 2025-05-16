New Tyler Perry Netflix Series Dives Into Politics, Power & Family
I love the fact that mega filmmaker, actor, writer, and director Tyler Perry doesn't shy away from making bold moves. He's doing it again with his latest project -- a new dramedy series, Tyler Perry's She the People. It stars Terri J. Vaughn (The Steve Harvey Show, All of Us, Insecure, Greenleaf, Queens of Christmas, First Wives Club) and Jo Marie Payton (Family Matters and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder). The series streams Thursday, May 22 on Netflix.
The series follows politician Antoinette Dunkerson, played by Vaughn, who runs a successful campaign for Lieutenant Governor. After her win, she encounters all the shenanigans associated with a sexist and condescending governor. At the same time, she's trying to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye. Payton is the sharp and witty family matriarch
I caught up with two of the main characters on the show to learn how the series was developed and how Perry was quick to jump on board.