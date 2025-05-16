New Tyler Perry Netflix Series Dives Into Politics, Power & Family

Janine “JD” Davis: JD The Diva is the spicy, bold, and highly energetic radio and TV personality you hear hosting the midday shift (10 am till 3 pm) each weekday at V 101.9. An award-winning 30-year radio and news journalist, Janine brings her unique style of delivering entertainment, news, and inspiration to the airwaves. From her quick-witted ‘dirt’ on celebrities to the live Facebook mix show featuring JD and her best dance moves to JD’s Inspirational Moments where she shares personal battles and triumphs, JD keeps listeners engaged and entertained. When she’s not on air, you can find JD getting involved in the community and embracing Black-owned businesses and stories online. She enjoys writing about small Black-owned businesses, our HBCUs as a grad herself, and all things supporting women.