New Tyler Perry Netflix Series Dives Into Politics, Power & Family

I love the fact that mega filmmaker, actor, writer, and director Tyler Perry doesn’t shy away from making bold moves. He’s doing it again with his latest project — a…

JD Diva

She The People. (L to R) Tré Boyd as Titus Dunkerson, Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson, Jo Marie Payton as Cleo Dunkerson, Drew Olivia Tillman as Lola Dunkerson in episode 101 of She The People. Cr. Charles “Chip” Bergmann/Netflix © 2025

Courtesy of Netflix

I love the fact that mega filmmaker, actor, writer, and director Tyler Perry doesn't shy away from making bold moves. He's doing it again with his latest project -- a new dramedy series, Tyler Perry's She the People. It stars Terri J. Vaughn (The Steve Harvey Show, All of Us, Insecure, Greenleaf, Queens of Christmas, First Wives Club) and Jo Marie Payton (Family Matters and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder). The series streams Thursday, May 22 on Netflix.

The series follows politician Antoinette Dunkerson, played by Vaughn, who runs a successful campaign for Lieutenant Governor. After her win, she encounters all the shenanigans associated with a sexist and condescending governor. At the same time, she's trying to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye. Payton is the sharp and witty family matriarch

I caught up with two of the main characters on the show to learn how the series was developed and how Perry was quick to jump on board.

JD DivaAuthor
Janine “JD” Davis: JD The Diva is the spicy, bold, and highly energetic radio and TV personality you hear hosting the midday shift (10 am till 3 pm) each weekday at V 101.9. An award-winning 30-year radio and news journalist, Janine brings her unique style of delivering entertainment, news, and inspiration to the airwaves. From her quick-witted ‘dirt’ on celebrities to the live Facebook mix show featuring JD and her best dance moves to JD’s Inspirational Moments where she shares personal battles and triumphs, JD keeps listeners engaged and entertained. When she’s not on air, you can find JD getting involved in the community and embracing Black-owned businesses and stories online. She enjoys writing about small Black-owned businesses, our HBCUs as a grad herself, and all things supporting women.
