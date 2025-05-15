Latto Samples Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody?” in New Single Dropping May 16

Rising star Latto plans to release her latest single "Somebody" on May 16. If you're a fan of Aliyah, you might recognize the vibe. The track puts a fresh spin on Aaliyah's 1998 classic "Are You That Somebody?"

Latto announced the drop on her Instagram with the caption, "Greetings from Jamaica... Friday Pre-save now," as she revealed the island-inspired cover art.

This marks her first solo track of 2025, following her collaboration with Playboi Carti on the "Blick Sum" remix. The original version of "Blick Sum" featured on Sugar Honey Iced Tea, her third album that climbed to No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and hit No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums charts.

The new single's art shows off a postcard with lush island scenery. A sneak peek video she posted on X back in March captures the same beachy energy. "I'm on a beach, my hair blowing in the wind. I'm sippin' a piña colada in a G-string bikini," Latto says in the clip.

Her 2024 album Sugar Honey Iced Tea featured 17 fierce tracks, including "Big Mama," which caught Grammy's eye. The hit song scored a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.