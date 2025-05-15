Bojangles Rolls Out Watermelon Sweet Tea for PGA Championship Event

A fresh twist hits Charlotte this weekend as Bojangles mixes up their sweet tea with a splash of watermelon juice. The special drink debuts just in time for the PGA Championship.

At the Providence Farm Lane spot, fans can join a five-hour "Tea Time" bash on Thursday, May 15. The clock strikes fun from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Golf star Chesson Hadley plans to stop by, meeting guests and sharing stories. While there, folks can sip free samples and try their hand at putting together challenges.

This drink launch adds to an action-packed May for the food spot. Just days ago, they wrapped up their Bo-Berry Week, a five-day spree of free treats from May 5 through May 9.

Sitting steps away from the championship grounds, the Providence Farm Lane store stands ready. Staff will hand out special gifts as crowds stream in.

The sweet tea twist marks their first sports drink release in 2025. They picked the big golf weekend to make waves in Charlotte's busy sports scene.