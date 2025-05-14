Get Your DoorDash Delivered By a Drone in Charlotte

Did you read that right? Yes, that's right! DoorDash has launched deliveries being done by drones in the Charlotte area. Starting today, get your food dropped off on your porch by your neighborly drone.

Charlotte Axios reports that DoorDash is partnering with Wing, a drone delivery company, to bring this service to the Charlotte area. Drone deliveries will be available to those within four miles of the Arboretum Shopping Center in the South Charlotte area.

Wonder if you're eligible? Just head to your DoorDash app and see if you can spot a "drone" icon on the homepage. If so, guess what? You're on your way to your next drone delivery!

Customers are able to order from specific restaurants, and orders must meet specific size and weight requirements to be eligible for the drone delivery. Restaurants include those such as Matcha Cafe Maiko, Joa Korean Food, and Panera Bread.

If you're drone is on the way, you can track the drone live. Deliveries are expected to take as little as 15 minutes. The drone will lower your delivery using a tether before flying back to Wing's hub and landing on its charger. Cool, right?

Check out the full article here to see what Wing's CEO has to say and what else is to come with this new system.