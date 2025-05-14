Doja Cat Plans Throwback-Style Album ‘Vie’ Coming in 2025

In announcing her upcoming album, titled Vie, to be released in 2025, Doja Cat is entering what is sure to be a bold new chapter in her music career.

Doja Cat plans to embody a broader sonic influence of jazz, neo-soul, indie, and rock by fusing sounds from the 1970s and 1980s into the modern textures of today's culture.

"The word Vie, which means 'life' in French," she noted, foreshadowing the revitalization aspects of life. Doja said she's been especially inspired by the spirit of the '70s and '80s.

"I just wanted to feel like a little gangsta, I just wanted to feel like the madam. And I feel like [Marc Jacobs] brought that, like the strong shape to the shoulder. All of the exaggerated shapes, I feel like he's the master of," she told Vogue livestream co-hosts Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim. "I feel like I've just been inspired mostly by the '80s a lot lately, so this was kind of what I wanted to incorporate."

In a 2024 discussion with Jack Harlow for Present Space, Doja Cat discussed creating chart-topping songs in the past to achieve financial stability and how she wanted to explore more personal and experimental material. This was likely influenced by the fact that she released the album Scarlet in 2023 (not to be confused with the actual Scarlet album), which incorporated elements of hip-hop and R&B and served as an examination of Doja Cat's transition from pop.