Trey Songz Stays Smooth on New Track ‘Can’t Stay Mad’

Kayla Morgan
Trey Songz attends inBetweeners &amp; D&amp;G, powered by UNXD. DGFamily NFT.NYC Party at TAO Uptown on June 22, 2022 in New York City.
(Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images For INBETWEENERS x DOLCE &amp; GABBANA)

Trey Songz still knows how to create buzz—and that’s exactly what he’s done with his latest release, "Can't Stay Mad."

This new track is smooth and soulful, and it’s a longer listen too—running just over five minutes. It’s a sound that feels familiar for Trey Songz, putting him right in his element.

The song begins with an orchestral intro, then shifts into a deeper, bass-driven groove. As expected, Trey delivers his signature vocals with ease. Lyrically, he’s reflecting on a relationship with someone who keeps doing things that upset him. But just like the title says, he “Can’t Stay Mad.”

Whether or not this leads to a full album remains to be seen. But if "Can't Stay Mad" is any indication, fans would likely welcome more songs in this style. With summer approaching, a new wave of R&B could arrive at just the right time.

Also worth noting—Songz released another track in April called “Gimme a Chance,” so there may be more music on the horizon.

Trey Songz
Kayla Morgan
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
