Trey Songz Stays Smooth on New Track ‘Can’t Stay Mad’
Trey Songz still knows how to create buzz—and that’s exactly what he’s done with his latest release, "Can't Stay Mad."
This new track is smooth and soulful, and it’s a longer listen too—running just over five minutes. It’s a sound that feels familiar for Trey Songz, putting him right in his element.
The song begins with an orchestral intro, then shifts into a deeper, bass-driven groove. As expected, Trey delivers his signature vocals with ease. Lyrically, he’s reflecting on a relationship with someone who keeps doing things that upset him. But just like the title says, he “Can’t Stay Mad.”
Whether or not this leads to a full album remains to be seen. But if "Can't Stay Mad" is any indication, fans would likely welcome more songs in this style. With summer approaching, a new wave of R&B could arrive at just the right time.
Also worth noting—Songz released another track in April called “Gimme a Chance,” so there may be more music on the horizon.