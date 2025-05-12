Charlotte Welcomes 12 New Restaurants in Early 2025, Growing Food Scene

The first months of 2025 brought a wave of new dining spots to Charlotte. From downtown to Lake Norman, these places serve up dishes from across the globe.

After winning fans with their food truck, DŌZO Japanese American Kitchen now runs a snug spot with just 12 seats. They mix traditional bento boxes with creative small plates, plus they shake things up with surprise burger nights.

Up north, two spots put seafood front and center. Seaboy picked Cornelius to dish out fresh oysters and shrimp. In Davidson, Marlee Jean's Raw Bar + Kitchen crafts plates of raw fish and serves up oysters on the half shell.

"Sala, Italian for lounge, brings European-inspired wines, cocktails and bites to the former villa of the late Charlotte socialite Blanche Reynolds-Gourmajenko," said Olivia Lee to the Charlotte Observer. Bruce Moffett picked this spot with history for his latest venture.

Downtown's newest spot wants to feed the late-night crowd. Think crispy mac and cheese bites, fresh-made hummus, and juicy Angus burgers that are perfect after dark.

Where The Bottle Tree once stood, Kaya Gastrolounge now serves fancy meals. Meanwhile, in a sweet Waxhaw cottage, Virtuoso Breadworks fills the air with the smell of fresh sourdough and warm pastries.

Taking over an old pizza joint, Greco Fresh Grille keeps growing. They stick to what works: quick Greek food made fresh daily.

Lake Norman got two Italian spots. The first, in a bright red building, makes New York pizzas from old family recipes. Next door, its neighbor mixes indoor-outdoor eating with steaks, fish, and options for every diet.