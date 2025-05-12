ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

80-Year-Old, Vietnam Veteran Graduates From South Carolina College

It’s never too late. Over the weekend, a South Carolina man who is also a military veteran walked across the stage to receive his degree. The nearly 80-year-old man received…

Randi Moultrie

Getty Images Stock Photo

Getty Images Stock Photo

It's never too late. Over the weekend, a South Carolina man who is also a military veteran walked across the stage to receive his degree. The nearly 80-year-old man received his bachelor's degree from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Linwood Riddick served in Vietnam when he originally planned to go to college. But, he didn't let that moment stop him and decided to return to school when he was ready. Two days before his 80th birthday, he received his Bachelor's degree from a historically black college.

After retiring at the age of 72, he stated that he overheard a conversation while on campus that led him to enroll. “I was just passing through the college once and I heard some men talk about the Orangeburg Massacre,” Riddick said. “I said, ‘You know what, I'm going to have to come here, put my name on this institutional wall because of the sacrifice of these three men.’

During commencement, SC State President Alexander Conyers paused the ceremony to acknowledge the graduate. “Mr. Riddick at 80 has been fully engaged with the student experience, singing on this choir, performing at concerts,” Conyers said. “Mr. Riddick, you inspire us all.”

Now, he's off to celebrate this moment. Hi message to others is very simple. “If I can do it, you can do it. It’s not impossible if you try.”

As we continue graduation season, we celebrate all of those receiving their degrees and diplomas over time. Interested in this story? Read more here.

collegegraduationSouth Carolina
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
V 101.9Breaking Down the 125 FCC Complaints Against Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl PerformanceYvette DeLaCruz
Come To The Grand Opening Celebration
V 101.9Come To The Grand Opening CelebrationAlex Cauthren
Diva of the day Carrie Waiters
V 101.9Daughter Praises Charlotte Mother For Loving Her Back To HealthJD Diva
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect