80-Year-Old, Vietnam Veteran Graduates From South Carolina College

It's never too late. Over the weekend, a South Carolina man who is also a military veteran walked across the stage to receive his degree. The nearly 80-year-old man received his bachelor's degree from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Linwood Riddick served in Vietnam when he originally planned to go to college. But, he didn't let that moment stop him and decided to return to school when he was ready. Two days before his 80th birthday, he received his Bachelor's degree from a historically black college.

After retiring at the age of 72, he stated that he overheard a conversation while on campus that led him to enroll. “I was just passing through the college once and I heard some men talk about the Orangeburg Massacre,” Riddick said. “I said, ‘You know what, I'm going to have to come here, put my name on this institutional wall because of the sacrifice of these three men.’

During commencement, SC State President Alexander Conyers paused the ceremony to acknowledge the graduate. “Mr. Riddick at 80 has been fully engaged with the student experience, singing on this choir, performing at concerts,” Conyers said. “Mr. Riddick, you inspire us all.”

Now, he's off to celebrate this moment. Hi message to others is very simple. “If I can do it, you can do it. It’s not impossible if you try.”