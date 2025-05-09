Eggroll Company Gets Bigger Space at Camp North End

A small food stall's wild success has pushed it into a much bigger 1,569-square-foot location at Camp North End. Eggroll Company will upgrade its space this summer after running dry on supplies for nearly a week straight.

"We've Sold Out SIX DAYS STRAIGHT! These lines have been CRAZY! We truly appreciate your patience to endure them. We can't thank you enough for coming out and allowing us the opportunity to feed you," the business posted to Instagram.

The eatery will fill the old Babe & Butcher spot at 301 Camp Road. Starting with just a food truck in 2022, owner Daphne Alexander branched out to Camp North End's Keswick District last fall.

"Our move to a larger space is reflective of the incredible growth we've experienced as part of the Camp North End community," said Alexander to The Charlotte Observer. "The demand for Eggroll has exceeded our wildest expectations, and this expansion will allow us to better serve current customers and welcome new ones."

Their menu stars massive half-pound eggrolls, each as long as a 10-inch sandwich. Customers pick from unique stuffings like Uptown Steak or Chicken Bacon and Ranch. Sweet-toothed visitors go for the Apple Pie Cheesecake version. Each order can come with specially seasoned fries.

The spot caught the eye of food critic Mr. Chimetime, who stopped in twice. His first visit ended with an amazing $5,000 tip. On social media, he called it "the biggest hidden gem in Charlotte."

Their track record includes winning People's Choice Champion at Dessert Wars, before setting up at Camp North End. The food truck will stay in action for events and special orders.

"Daphne's need for a larger space shows just how much people want their food. We're glad they're staying close, just a few steps away in the Keswick District," said Tommy Mann, who directs development at Camp North End.