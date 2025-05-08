Actress Shanola Hampton to Speak at Winthrop University Graudation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Shanola Hampton attends The Art of Elysium Oscars event at The Art of Elysium on February 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

NBC's Found star Shanola Hampton returns to Winthrop University next month. She'll speak at graduation on May 10 and host a public talk on May 9. The 1998 graduate plans two packed days at her alma mater.

Students and visitors can meet Hampton at Winthrop Coliseum from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Officials switched from Byrnes Auditorium to fit more attendees.

At this free session, she'll share insights about her path from campus to screen success. Winthrop graduate Kalaylah Chisolm will guide the discussion.

After speaking, Hampton will meet fans for photos and questions. While there's no cost, advance online signup is required.

The next day brings her main address. She'll inspire new graduates as they receive degrees at the 10 a.m. ceremony. Hundreds of students will hear her words of wisdom.

Most know Hampton as Veronica Fisher from Shameless on Showtime. Now she both acts in and produces NBC's Found. Her work spans different media: She even voiced Rochelle in the video game Left 4 Dead 2.

She'll mix stories from her student years with tales of breaking into acting. The star plans to discuss fame's impact and ways to lift up others in the industry.