This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 7

May 7 is a special day in Hip-Hop and R&B. It's seen many iconic moments in the industry with far-reaching impacts on these music styles and pop culture.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Numerous charting albums are associated with May 7:

1991: American DJ Terminator X dropped his debut album, Terminator X & the Valley of the Jeep Beets. It enjoyed moderate commercial success, peaking at No. 97 on the Billboard 200 and No. 19 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

May 7 has witnessed several significant cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:

1983: Music icon Stevie Wonder made his first and only appearance on Saturday Night Live as the host and musical guest. He performed "Go Home" and "Overjoyed" during the episode.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has heralded some challenges and controversies in the industry and the lives of some of its iconic figures:

1991: R&B and soul icon Wilson Pickett was arrested after driving over his neighbor Mayor Donald Aronson's lawn. The singer was charged with drunk driving and threatening to kill the mayor but was released after he posted a $25,000 bail.

