Charlotte, Raleigh Land Among Top 6 U.S. Cities in National Study

Two North Carolina cities broke into the top spots of U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025 Best Places to Live rankings. Charlotte snagged fifth place, while Raleigh followed at sixth - marking a first-time achievement for the state.

"The city has a strong economic identity, it's the second-largest banking hub in the U.S. behind New York City, that's helped drive consistent population growth for decades," said U.S. News & World Report to the Charlotte Observer.

"This recognition reflects our city's strong economy, vibrant culture, Southern charm, and commitment to quality of life for all residents," said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles in a social media post.

The study weighed several key factors: daily living standards counted for 32%, cost considerations made up 27%, work opportunities took 22%, and appeal to newcomers added 19%. Data came from trusted sources like the Census Bureau, FBI, and Labor Department.

Naples, Florida, claimed the top spot. Boise, Idaho, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, followed close behind. Greenville, South Carolina, took fourth, with the North Carolina duo rounding out the leading pack.

The state showed its strength with more cities on the list. Asheville ranked 17th, while Greensboro took 23rd. Hickory placed 26th, Winston-Salem landed at 60th, and Fayetteville came in at 113th.

Both cities shone in rankings for retirees. The report placed Raleigh and Charlotte at 6th and 9th nationwide for retirement living.

Other studies backed up these findings. In WalletHub's happiness rankings, Raleigh placed 22nd while Charlotte took 52nd spot. Move Buddha's data showed Raleigh as the 53rd most picked moving spot for 2025.

The findings noted a rise in Raleigh's crime stats between 2020-2024. In contrast, Asheville cut its violent crime by a third during this time.