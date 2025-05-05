WareSpace Builds 80,120 Square-Foot Charlotte Building for Small Business Hub

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of BB&T Ballpark, home of the minor league baseball team, Charlotte Knights, on September 14, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

In a swift move, WareSpace acquired an industrial building in Charlotte's NoDa district. The 80,120 square-foot space will transform into small business units, marking their first North Carolina venture.

Situated at 322 W. 32nd St., the site is a quick five-minute drive from Uptown Charlotte. Workers can reach Charlotte Douglas International Airport in just 15 minutes. When doors open in early 2026, businesses can pick spaces ranging from 200 to 2,000 square feet.

"This is a major milestone for our Southeast expansion," said Levi Cohen, CEO at WareSpace, to Yahoo Finance. "Charlotte has one of the strongest entrepreneurial communities in the country, and this NoDa location will deliver the warehouses that small and growing businesses need."

Each unit packs useful features. Tenants get racking systems, fast Wi-Fi, and temperature controls. The site stays open around the clock, with loading zones, kitchen areas, and spots for meetings. Monthly payments keep things simple; no long-term contracts needed.

"This property checked all the boxes: an infill industrial asset in a supply-constrained submarket, surrounded by a growing, dynamic neighborhood in NoDa," said David Morris, Director at Trinity Partners, who handled the sale.

This spot adds to WareSpace's growing reach. They now control over 1.5 million square feet across U.S. cities. The firm spots empty buildings and turns them into buzzing centers where small businesses, builders, and makers can thrive.