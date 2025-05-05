Nas Lines Up Five Shows with Las Vegas Philharmonic for July 2025

Nas will join forces with the Las Vegas Philharmonic for five shows at the Encore Theater inside Wynn Las Vegas. The rapper has performed with the orchestra before, and they both received positive reviews.

"My experience performing at Encore Theater with the Las Vegas Philharmonic has been truly unforgettable," said Nas to Vibe. "I look forward to extending our musical partnership and welcoming thousands more fans to partake in this experience."

Fans will hear classics like "N.Y. State of Mind," "The World Is Yours," and "Life's a B****" with full orchestral backing.

The concerts match up with NBA Summer League dates, and these performances build on the success of last year's sold-out shows. They celebrated the 30 anniversary of Nas's debut album, Illmatic.

"This show was everything we hoped for," said Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas to The Source about a previous performance. "The Las Vegas Philharmonic paired with the smoothest lyricist of a generation in an intimate theater at Wynn Las Vegas!"

Alice Sauro, who runs the Philharmonic, noticed the special chemistry between Nas and the musicians. "We feel his connection to the audience and musicians the moment he steps on the stage." Sauro said.

The small size of Encore Theater puts viewers right in the middle of this mix between street beats and symphony sounds. This unusual combination of performers highlights Nas's evolution as an artist. He has a history of pushing musical boundaries, and music writers from Las Vegas Weekly and Billboard praised past shows.