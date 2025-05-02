Harris Teeter Breaks Ground on 45-Acre Shopping Center in Fort Mill

Construction started Tuesday at Fort Mill Parkway and South Dobys Bridge Road, where a 61,000-square-foot Harris Teeter store will anchor a new retail hub. The site will fill a critical gap in local food shopping options.

"We love the greater Charlotte market, and Fort Mill is one of the top sub-markets there," said Barnes Connell to The Post and Courier.

Named Catawba Ridge Market, the 45-acre site will house 13 small shops sized between 1,200 and 2,500 square feet. Eight larger plots, from half an acre to two acres, will host additional businesses.

The town's swift growth shows in the numbers: a yearly 10% spike in residents. Built near the new Catawba Ridge High School, the site cost the grocery chain $4 million in 2015, with an extra $1 million spent on additional land in 2021.

"This project checks all the boxes for what we aim to achieve — managed growth, quality development, and service to our residents," stated Mayor Gwen Savage to WRHI.

Shoppers might find unique features at this spot, perhaps a bar serving beer and wine, spots to grab a meal, or somewhere to sip coffee. Plans show seven fuel stations will sit across from Doby's Bridge Elementary School.

Nearby resident Sal Incorvaia shared his thoughts: "It's nice to have a place where we can go shop for food, and also go to restaurants and things like that, because currently there's really not much on this side of town," he told Queen City News.

This marks the fourth store in Fort Mill for the chain, which runs 250 locations across seven states plus D.C. Charlotte firm Aston Properties leads the project.