‘F1 The Movie’ Soundtrack Reveals Artist Lineup: Ed Sheeran, Rosé and More

Buckle up, music and race fans, the F1: The Movie soundtrack artist lineup is burning rubber and turning heads faster than a zooming Ferrari. Scheduled to drop together with the film this June, the just-announced artist lineup is revving up excitement.

F1 The Movie Soundtrack: Artist Lineup

According to the F1 website, Atlantic Records released the full artist line-up for the Brad Pitt movie. Directed by Jospeh Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Pitt stars as former F1 driver Sonny Hayes, who raced in the ‘90s. Hayes had a horrible car crash, forcing him to retire. His friend and APXGP team owner, Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), asks him to come out of retirement and mentor rookie prodigy Joshua “Noah” Pearce (Damson Idris).

On April 30, the single "Lose My Mind" from Don Toliver featuring Doja Cat was released.

Check out the official music video below.

Don Toliver - Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat) [From F1® The Movie] [Official Music Video]

F1: The Album is produced by the same producers behind Barbie: The Album. In addition to Don Toliver and Doja Cat’s "Lose My Mind," other artists such as Ed Sheeran and BLACKPINK’s Rosé are also included in the track list.

Don Toliver – Lose My Mind (feat. Doja Cat)

Dom Dolla – No Room for A Saint (feat. Nathan Nicholson)

Ed Sheeran – Drive

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

ROSÉ – Messy

Burna Boy – Don't Let Me Drown

Roddy Ricch – Underdog

RAYE – Grandma Calls The Boys Bad News

Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used To Be

Myke Towers – Baja California

Tiësto & Sexyy Red – OMG!

Madison Beer – All At Once

Peggy Gou – D.A.N.C.E

PAWSA – Double C

Mr Eazi – Attention

Darkoo – Give Me Love

Obongjayar – Gasoline

The album is available to pre-save here.