Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: May 2-May 4

Charlotte, North Carolina, is set for a weekend of creativity, culture, and live entertainment. Events such as the Kings Drive Art Walk, Lucha Libre Mexicana, and Lovin' Life Music Fest highlight the city's dynamic mix of local art, international talent, and community spirit. Whether you're exploring galleries, enjoying music, or cheering on high-flying wrestlers, there's something for everyone to experience.

Kings Drive Art Walk

The 15th annual Kings Drive Art Walk is a vibrant, family-friendly event showcasing a diverse range of fine and emerging local artists along the scenic Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Attendees can explore art for sale, enjoy live music on multiple stages — including the Main Stage, Charlotte Folk Society Stage, and We Rock Youth Stage — and visit the Family Fun Zone. Food vendors and special exhibits, such as the Charlotte International Arts Festival, add to the festive atmosphere.

MaskedMania Presents: Lucha Libre Mexicana

MaskedMania brings authentic Lucha Libre action to Charlotte's Bojangles Coliseum. The event features legendary luchadores L.A. Park and Dr. Wagner Jr., who will team up with their sons for an epic "Guerra Familiar" (Family War) tag team match. Fans can also look forward to appearances by stars such as Psicopata del Ring, Juventud Guerrera, and Gatubela. Doors open 90 minutes before the show for a complimentary meet-and-greet with the wrestlers. Tickets are available, with family-friendly pricing starting at under $25 plus fees.

Lovin' Life Music Fest

Lovin' Life Music Fest is an annual multigenre celebration in Uptown Charlotte that showcases the city's cultural diversity through music, food, and art. The festival, featuring over 50 artists from national headliners to local talent, offers live performances across genres, immersive art installations, and interactive experiences.

