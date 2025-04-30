This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 30

April 30 is not just any ordinary date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. This day has hosted many notable moments with far-reaching impacts on these genres and cultures. One industry icon commemorating their birthday on this day is the American rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was born in 1991. He has had four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, scored five No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and released over a hundred charting songs.