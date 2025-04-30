This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: April 30
April 30 is not just any ordinary date in Hip-Hop and R&B history. This day has hosted many notable moments with far-reaching impacts on these genres and cultures. One industry icon commemorating their birthday on this day is the American rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was born in 1991. He has had four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, scored five No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, and released over a hundred charting songs.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
April 30 has hosted the release of many classic albums, including:
- 2002: American Hip-Hop duo Blackalicious released their second album, Blazing Arrow, with MCA Records. The record charted on the Billboard 200 at No. 49 and reached No. 33 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2013: Rapper Rittz dropped his debut album, The Life and Times of Johnny Valiant, which features guest appearances from Mike Posner, Yelawolf, Krizz Kaliko, Big K.R.I.T., and Tech N9ne. It peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200.
- 2013: The legendary LL Cool J released his 13th album, Authentic. It was his first release in five years. The album debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2021: DJ Khaled released his 12th album, Khaled Khaled, through his We The Best Music label and Epic Records. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
These significant cultural moments of Hip-Hop and R&B happened on April 30:
- 1983: Music legend Michael Jackson's "Beat It" achieved No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, which features an iconic guitar solo by Eddie Van Halen, would stay at the top of the chart for three weeks.
- 2004: R&B icon Ray Charles' Los Angeles recording studio was named a national historic landmark in a ceremony attended by his long-time manager John Adams, the actor and director Clint Eastwood, L.A. Mayor James Hahn, and the musician himself. It would be his last public appearance, as he would die less than two months later.
Industry Changes and Challenges
April 30 is also associated with various controversial events and challenging moments in the industry and the lives of its biggest icons.
- 2004: Music superstar Michael Jackson appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to answer child molestation charges. He also faced charges of extortion and conspiracy to commit child abduction.
- 2015: American R&B and Soul legend Ben E. King died at age 76 after a brief illness. He is best remembered for his recording of the hymn "Stand by Me," which went to No. 1 on the R&B chart. It was named the fourth most performed song of the 20th century by Broadcast Music Inc. and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998.
April 30 will forever be remembered by Hip-Hop and R&B fans for many reasons. This day has seen the release of many iconic albums that changed the landscape of the genre.