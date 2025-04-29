Mary J. Blige Announces Manchester Show with Soul II Soul July 2025

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul, is set to deliver a legendary night of R&B magic at Co-op Live in Manchester on July 4, joined by special guests Soul II Soul.

As shared on Instagram, "The Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul, Mary J. Blige, is heading to the UK for a legendary night of R&B magic on July 4, joined by the iconic Soul II Soul! This impossible-to-miss celebration of soul and legacy is an experience for real music fans. It's your chance to see greatness live!" This theatre concert is even more critical when you consider it will be her first time back in Manchester in almost a decade — an unforgettable evening for her fans.

Tickets for the Manchester show are currently available and are expected to sell out fast. Co-op members will have early access to tickets through exclusive offers at one of Europe's largest indoor entertainment venues.

The Manchester concert follows her co-headline show with 50 Cent and Davido at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on July 3 and is part of her expanded For My Fans Tour. Throughout April 2025, Blige has also performed in cities including Memphis, Indianapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Miami.

Blige's record, Gratitude, was released in November of 2024, and it fits perfectly into her continuum of influential artistry. Blige is still one of the most influential contemporary artists, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee with 9 GRAMMY Awards and Glamour's 2023 Woman of the Year. This celebration of soul, with classic hits and material never heard before, will be a once-in-a-lifetime performance for authentic fans.