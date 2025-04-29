ContestsEvents
Fantasia Announces She’s Working on a Gospel Album

Randi Moultrie

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 14: Fantasia Barrino performs at the 2nd Annual HBCU Honors at Crampton Auditorium at Howard University on November 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sebastian Leon Wolfgang Taylor/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sebastian Leon Wolfgang Taylor/Getty Images)

Finally! Fantasia Barrino is not running from her calling any longer, and she's releasing some gospel music! In a social media video posted to Instagram earlier this week, the American Idol singer announced she wouldn't be running from it anymore.

"God has been telling me to do a gospel album for years, and I've been running," said Barrino in the video. "But the world right now is dark, it's a lot going on... And so I want to give my Father, who's been so good to me, back what he deserves."

The video shows highlights of what seems to be the recording process of the album with a choir. She captured the post, "Someone asked: Why are you scared? I replied because my Abba actually means everything to me and my posture has to be different."

No further details about the album have been given out, but fans were immediately excited about the announcement. Many have heard Fantasia share her love for God and pour into people during interviews, so now a Gospel album just seems right.

Users took to the comments of the video announcement, sharing their excitement for the project. "The healing that is about to happen when this music is released!! The glory that God will receive!! I can’t wait!!" commented one user.

Fantasia first came to the forefront as the winner of the third season of American Idol. She has since released music and been featured in numerous television shows and movies, and taken her talents to Broadway. Most recently, she landed the role of Celie in the 2023 adaptation of The Color Purple.

Now, fans wait with anticipation for the release of her upcoming Gospel project.

FantasiaMusic News
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
