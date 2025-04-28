NBCUniversal Inks Major Deal with Snoop Dogg for Film and TV Projects

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 24: Snoop Dogg speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Media giant NBCUniversal has struck a multi-year deal with Snoop Dogg and his production company, Death Row Pictures. The partnership spans movies, shows, and streaming content.

"Audiences around the world love Snoop and connect with his unparalleled showmanship and artistry," said NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios Chairman Donna Langley to Variety.

Death Row Pictures will set up shop at Universal Studios. Their first project is a film about the star's rise to fame from Long Beach. Writer Joe Robert Cole will craft the story, while Brian Grazer and Sara Ramaker step in as producers.

Micheal Ward, a BAFTA award nominee known for Blue Story and Top Boy, is among the top choices to play Snoop Dogg. Jonathan Daviss is a candidate as well. He's famous for his work in Outer Banks and Do Revenge.

Other contenders include Jahi Di'Allo Winston, recognized for his roles in The Upside and Queen & Slim, and Asante Blackk, known for his performances in When They See Us and This Is Us. Production will start early this year.

Snoop returns to The Voice this fall for Season 28, and his past work with NBC includes Paris Olympics coverage and an E! Network show that drew millions of viewers.

"Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table, but Donna and the NBCUniversal team have always understood, which is why I am proud to call NBCUniversal my new home," said the musician to Deadline. "The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?"