Gospel Artist Tye Tribbett Says Infidelity Made Him Stronger
You may know him as the raspy-sounding gospel artist with tons of energy and who can move a crowd. What you may not know about 49-year-old Tye Tribbett is that he was ready to throw in the towel when he separated from his wife after an affair.
Tribbett does not hold back in his conversation on infidelity. He admits openly what brought him to his transgressions. The candid talk revolved around the kick-off of his latest tour -- Live, Breathe, Fight. The tour includes dates in May and June 2025. The tour features David and Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Karen Clark Sheard, and Kierra Sheard. A May 30 date is set for Greensboro, NC.
JD, The Diva caught up with him to talk about the tour, what inspires him, and some of the challenges in his spiritual walk.