ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Gospel Artist Tye Tribbett Says Infidelity Made Him Stronger

You may know him as the raspy-sounding gospel artist with tons of energy and who can move a crowd. What you may not know about 49-year-old Tye Tribbett is that…

JD Diva

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 20: In this image released on August 3, 2024, “Artist of the Year” winner Tye Tribbett speaks onstage during the 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

You may know him as the raspy-sounding gospel artist with tons of energy and who can move a crowd. What you may not know about 49-year-old Tye Tribbett is that he was ready to throw in the towel when he separated from his wife after an affair.

Tribbett does not hold back in his conversation on infidelity. He admits openly what brought him to his transgressions. The candid talk revolved around the kick-off of his latest tour -- Live, Breathe, Fight. The tour includes dates in May and June 2025. The tour features David and Tamela Mann, Erica Campbell, Karen Clark Sheard, and Kierra Sheard. A May 30 date is set for Greensboro, NC.

JD, The Diva caught up with him to talk about the tour, what inspires him, and some of the challenges in his spiritual walk.

tye tribbett
JD DivaAuthor
Janine “JD” Davis: JD The Diva is the spicy, bold, and highly energetic radio and TV personality you hear hosting the midday shift (10 am till 3 pm) each weekday at V 101.9. An award-winning 30-year radio and news journalist, Janine brings her unique style of delivering entertainment, news, and inspiration to the airwaves. From her quick-witted ‘dirt’ on celebrities to the live Facebook mix show featuring JD and her best dance moves to JD’s Inspirational Moments where she shares personal battles and triumphs, JD keeps listeners engaged and entertained. When she’s not on air, you can find JD getting involved in the community and embracing Black-owned businesses and stories online. She enjoys writing about small Black-owned businesses, our HBCUs as a grad herself, and all things supporting women.
Related Stories
NBCUniversal Inks Major Deal with Snoop Dogg for Film and TV Projects
EntertainmentNBCUniversal Inks Major Deal with Snoop Dogg for Film and TV ProjectsLaura Adkins
Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England.
EntertainmentBBC Documentary Looks into P Diddy’s Legal Battles Ahead of May TrialLaura Adkins
Flavor Flav Teams Up with Raising Cane’s to Back Women’s Sports Foundation
EntertainmentFlavor Flav Teams Up with Raising Cane’s to Back Women’s Sports FoundationErin Cline
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect