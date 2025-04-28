Duke Energy Foundation Gives Out $500K for NC Environmental Programs

A $500,000 grant pool from Duke Energy Foundation awaits NC groups working to protect the state's natural spaces. Applications stay open through June 30. The funds target local efforts in land conservation, water quality, and wildlife protection.

"We are proud to support initiatives that enhance our natural surroundings and bolster community resilience," said Kendal Bowman to PRNewswire. "Our goal is to contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve by partnering with organizations that recognize that North Carolina's natural environment is one of our most important assets."

Each non-profit can request up to $25,000 through the website. The clock ticks down to 5 p.m. on June 30 for submissions.

Past wins shine bright. Within two years, over 50 green projects took root across NC. Workers fixed shorelines, built animal habitats, and sparked young minds with science lessons.

Each year, shareholders pitch in $30 million through the Foundation. This cash flows straight to places where Duke Energy keeps the lights on.

The power giant serves 8.6 million people across six states, pumping out 55,100 megawatts. Their gas lines stretch to 1.7 million homes in five states.

Yet money isn't their only tool for change. Current work focuses on stronger power grids and shifting toward cleaner sources: natural gas, nuclear, and green energy lead the charge.