Deltron 3030 Hits the Road for 25th Anniversary Shows

Deltron 3030 will perform their first album in full during a significant North American tour. Starting July 18 in Vancouver and ending October 6 at Webster Hall in New York…

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 18: Del the Funky Homosapien attends the Premiere of A24’s “Mid90’s” at the West Los Angeles Courthouse on October 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Deltron 3030 will perform their first album in full during a significant North American tour. Starting July 18 in Vancouver and ending October 6 at Webster Hall in New York City, the group will hit 16 cities, including Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, and Los Angeles. The shows celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Each show features DJ Kid Koala, lyricist Del the Funky Homosapien, and producer Dan the Automator. New talent Lealani joins the lineup as well. The performances will bring sci-fi themes and sharp beats to venues across the continent. This is the group's most extensive tour in more than a decade, and fans can hear hits like "State of the Nation," "3030," and "Madness."

Their first album made waves in May 2000, reaching No. 194 on the Billboard 200 and No. 18 on the Independent Albums chart. It combined stark social commentary with tongue-in-cheek humor, atmospheric beats, and narratives of a dystopian society in the year 3030.

Deltron 3030 recently performed with Run the Jewels and Wu-Tang Clan, and the group influences hip-hop with a strong global fanbase.

Tickets are on sale now. The tour will feature special guests, including Lil' Kim, on select dates. The group is also working on a third album. "I would just try to work on making it more whimsical this time, not as heavy. 'Cause I think I kinda stepped away from that with the second one a bit," said Del the Funky Homosapien to Rock the Bells.

