What’s Beyoncé’s Secret to Flawless Tour Hair?
Before Beyoncé takes over stadiums with her Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit tour, there’s one important performance that happens backstage: making sure her hair is just as flawless as her voice. And for that, she makes a special stop — not at the rodeo, but at the salon.
According to ESSENCE, Beyoncé has trusted celebrity colorist Rita Hazan with her hair for over a decade. Hazan shared her approach: “I always make sure to prioritize her hair health before anything else– it’s essential in order to keep her hair voluminous and vibrant,” Hazan told ESSENCE. Her work with Beyoncé even helped inspire parts of the Cécred product line, including the Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual. “Conditioning treatments are important and I never over-process her hair no matter how light she wants to make [it],” Hazan explained. “It’s great for enhancing her softness, adding shine, and reducing breakage.”
The process behind Beyoncé’s color is straightforward, but it’s all in the technique. “I work quickly,” Hazan said. “I do a single process to lighten her natural color, then we tone and maybe add a few extra highlights.” After every coloring session, Beyoncé’s hair gets a deep conditioning treatment to boost hydration and strength. Just as important as coloring is knowing when to step back. “Coloring her hair hasn’t had any negative effects because I always make sure to keep her hair healthy,” Hazan said. “I know when to stop.”
Getting a perfect, brass-free blonde that holds up under the heat of hot tools is another part of Hazan’s specialty. “It’s easy to maintain color when using heat as long as you’re incorporating a weekly treatment into your hair care routine,” she said. Beyoncé’s prep routine includes a heat protectant and Cécred’s Moisture Sealing Lotion before using favorites like the Dyson Supersonic, Airwrap, and even an “old school pressing comb” she uses, according to ESSENCE. “If you’re using the right formulas, the color will never fade.”
Healthy, radiant hair isn’t only for superstars. With the right products, regular care, and a little patience, anyone can work toward it. Of course, having a top celebrity colorist on speed dial—and a bigger budget—definitely helps.