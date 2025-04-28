BBC Documentary Looks into P Diddy’s Legal Battles Ahead of May Trial

A new BBC film called P. Diddy: The Rise and Fall will shine a light on Sean "Diddy" Combs. The hour-long special will release on April 28 and digs into the music titan's rise and current legal woes. It examines his story as he battles charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The film combines views from old friends and fierce critics.

TV host Yinka Bokinni steers the show. She peels back layers of power and money that propped up his success. "My job is to tell stories—but never did I imagine I'd be telling this one. Investigating the alleged actions of Diddy has forced a spotlight onto the darker side of an industry so many of us dream of belonging to," she said to the BBC. At just 22, P. Diddy started Bad Boy Records, and three Grammys sit on his shelf.

The state claims he built a "criminal enterprise" for two decades, which he denies. They point to forced work, kidnapping, coercing and threatening women, and cash bribes. Combs fights back hard against these claims. He faces multiple lawsuits for rape and assault, which he also denies.

Combs was arrested in September 2023 after raids by Homeland Security in Los Angeles and Miami, and he's still in custody awaiting trial. Judge Arun Subramanian kept the May 5 trial date firm despite calls for a delay. If convicted, Combs could face life in prison.