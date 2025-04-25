Bought Tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour? Your Seat Might Have Been Reassigned

So, you stayed up all night, credit card in hand, and battled all of Beyoncé's fans to score tickets to her Cowboy Carter tour. You managed to purchase your ticket at the crack of dawn. You danced. You celebrated. You probably called all your friends to brag about how the seat you bought is so near the stage that you can see Queen Bey in all her glory, up close and personal.

But now? You might want to check your seat again.

Seat Reassignment at Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour

As reported by USA Today, fans have noticed some changes with regard to their confirmed seat assignments before the show. Beyoncé's anticipated Cowboy Carter and Rodeo Chitlin' Circuit Tour is set to kick off on April 28 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Those who bought tickets for the shows flocked to X to ask if there were others who had their seats reassigned. One social media user tweeted, “My floor ticket was moved to a different section and when I called Ticketmaster to ask why, they said that the production team moved my seat because of obstruction view of the stage and the team relocated me. Did this happen to anyone else? I was on the aisle seat of section A2.”

The post was flooded by comments from other fans who also received notifications that they were moved. One commenter wrote, “This happens to me too! I was third row aisle A2 now I’m second row D2! Hopefully it’s for the best! I kinda liked A2.” Another wrote, “My friend was in A2 and just got an email that he was moved to D as well!!!”

Some fans tried to reassure those who are panicking and said that the reason might be because “the stage layout was changed or bigger than expected, and thus seats were removed from sections to adjust.” Another speculated that “Beyoncé will have a third stage that will [be] floating and she will perform in the air.”

Ticketmaster informed the fans that, “The event organizer has accommodated you with new seats in a comparable location on the floor.”