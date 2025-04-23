V101.9 Contest Archives of the Last 30 Days

Please see rules from contests hosted by V101.9 in the last 30 days. These will be updated weekly and removed from the list after 30 days have passed. Thank you!

You could win a play-cation to Walt Disney World® Resort from V 101.9 to experience a summer of fun.

Register To Win: Sip-N-Savor Music Fest 2025

For the “Sip-N-Savor Music Fest" Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on Monday, March 22, 2025, and 11:59 PM on Sunday, April 20, 2025 at 11:59 pm, by visiting www.v1019.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking V101.9 on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. Station will randomly select winners on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) VIP tickets to the Sip-N-Savor Music Fest 2025. One (1) winner will be selected as described. The prize is provided courtesy of Sip-N-Savor Music Fest 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $150.

Register To Win: Talib Kweli