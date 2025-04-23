Griffin Brothers Eye $8.4M Lake Norman Homes for Wedding Venue

Two Lake Norman mansions worth $8.4 million might soon host weddings in Cornelius, North Carolina. The Griffin Brothers want to switch these homes from private to business use, but they need town approval first.

"Our goal is to make enough money to preserve land, not use the land to make money," said Larry Griffin Jr. to Queen City News.

Plans show a new 6,000-square-foot structure linking the Nantz Road properties. The site sits right by Ramsey Creek Park's beach and boat area. Water views stretch across both sides.

An April 8 test wedding used a tent where the new building might go. The brothers want to keep things small, just 12 events per year, mixing weddings with business meetings.

At a packed town meeting, Mike and Larry Griffin Jr. spoke about traffic. They pointed out a big buffer; the closest house sits 525 feet away. Park trees block views from homes on the other side of Nantz Road.

"In one day (Memorial Day), the Ramsey Creek beach will have more than we would have in the entire year," the brothers said at the meeting.

Not everyone likes the idea. A nearby resident raised concerns about the sound and cars. But Aaron Tucker, who plans for Cornelius, said special rules would stop other businesses from moving in.