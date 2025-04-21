This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: April 21
April 21 is a monumental date in Hip-Hop and R&B for numerous reasons. This day has been heralded by many remarkable events and cultural moments that have had far-reaching impacts on these genres. One industry icon who commemorates their birthday on this day is the Los Angeles rapper DUBB, who was born in 1987. Among the most prolific artists of his generation, he has released over a dozen mixtapes and collaborated with many industry titans, including Nipsey Hussle, Ab-Soul, Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Eric Bellinger, and Cali Swag District.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
This day marks the release anniversary of many chart-topping hip-hop and R&B albums and singles:
- 1992: Acclaimed American Hip-Hop group the Beastie Boys dropped their third album, Check Your Head, through Grand Royal and Capitol Records. The album peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and No. 37 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1998: West Coast hip-hop duo Allfrumtha I released their debut album, AllFrumTha I, featuring guest appearances by Ice Cube, Boo Kapone, Mack 10, Road Dawgs, and Soultre, among others. The album peaked at No. 168 on the Billboard 200 and No. 32 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2015: American rapper Yelawolf released his third album, Love Story, which he produced alongside Eminem, WLPWR, and Malay. The record debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.
Cultural Milestones
This day has seen various hip-hop and R&B artists attain important cultural and career milestones:
- 2009: American rapper Rick Ross released his critically acclaimed third album Deeper Than Rap. It featured guest appearances from Nas, Foxy Brown, Avery Storm, John Legend, and Ne-Yo, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and reached No. 3 on the Top Rap Albums chart.
- 2014: Big Sean made history by becoming the first rapper to perform at the White House. During the Easter weekend celebration, he joined Ariana Grande to sing their collaboration, "Right There."
Industry Changes and Challenges
April 21 has seen many controversial events and challenging moments in the hip-hop and R&B scene:
- 2004: Music icon Michael Jackson was indicted on child molestation charges and scheduled to take a plea the following week. The prosecution also considered charging the music legend with conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
- 2004: R&B singer Jennifer Hudson was voted off season three of American Idol, finishing her run in seventh place. The soon-to-be music icon famously performed a rendition of Barry Manilow's "Weekend in New England" during the show.
- 2016: Music legend Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at the age of 57. The Minnesota doctor who prescribed an illegal opioid to the star would pay a $30,000 settlement after being charged for writing an illegal prescription.
April 21 will forever be a memorable date for Hip-Hop and R&B. This day has not only hosted some of Hip-Hop and R&B's most groundbreaking music releases but also seen top artists reach important milestones in their careers.