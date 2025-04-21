This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: April 21

April 21 is a monumental date in Hip-Hop and R&B for numerous reasons. This day has been heralded by many remarkable events and cultural moments that have had far-reaching impacts on these genres. One industry icon who commemorates their birthday on this day is the Los Angeles rapper DUBB, who was born in 1987. Among the most prolific artists of his generation, he has released over a dozen mixtapes and collaborated with many industry titans, including Nipsey Hussle, Ab-Soul, Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Eric Bellinger, and Cali Swag District.