Mecklenburg Sheriff Rolls Out Free Mobile App for Public Safety Updates

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office launched a mobile app Thursday. The free tool gives quick access to arrest data, emergency notices, and safety info.

This marks a shift in how the office shares updates. Now, critical information is right in people's pockets, ready when needed.

"This is just another step forward for MCSO. But it's also important to provide the public with a platform to communicate with us, to talk with us," said Sheriff Garry McFadden to WCNC.

Created with the Sheriff App company, the software works on iPhones and Android phones. Users can find it by typing "Mecklenburg Co Sheriffs Office" or "Mecklenburg CSO" in their phone's app store.

The app packs five main tools. Users track arrests, check gun permits, view jobs, find ways to pitch in locally, and get fast alerts about nearby threats.

This tech aims to bridge the gaps between police and the public. McFadden sees it as a chance to build stronger bonds with the community.

Getting started takes just minutes: Visit the App Store or Google Play and download. Since there's no cost, every resident can use it.

No more waiting on hold or searching websites for basic facts about police work, jobs, or urgent updates. When something big breaks, notifications pop up instantly.