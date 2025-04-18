ContestsEvents
Charlotte Leaders Look at $100M Bond for 13 Housing Projects

Jim Mayhew

Apartment complex going up

Getty Images Stock Photo

Next month, city officials will decide on 13 new housing plans backed by a $100 million bond. The money would build homes in different parts of Charlotte, giving people more places to live.

At this week's meeting, officials backed most of the plans. One standout is Barton South: 140 new units near the Blue Line Extension. People who live there will be close to two food stores and can catch buses or trains nearby.

"There's a significant need, and it's growing," said Kaedon Grinnell, chief program officer at Roof Above, to WCNC. "Good affordable housing creates spaces where folks are not experiencing financial burden but are also connected to social supports that allow them to thrive."

But not everything went smoothly. The Brooklyn Village plan hit a snag. Staff put a hold on this $13.5 million ask, the biggest request ever made to the Housing Trust Fund. They'll take another look in June.

Mecklenburg County Commission Chair Mark Jerrell backed the careful review process. "I think this is the way we should engage with folks that are asking for public dollars," said Jerrell to WCNC.

The final vote happens on April 28. Before moving ahead with Brooklyn Village, the staff wants to check other ways to pay for it.

The whole thing started when people voted yes last fall. They picked the $100 million bond to fix housing problems in Charlotte.

Charlotte
Jim MayhewWriter
