Mariah Carey Celebrates 20 Years of ‘The Emancipation of Mimi’

It might be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 20 years since Mariah Carey released what many fans consider one of her best albums: The Emancipation of Mimi. Even…

Kayla Morgan
Mariah Carey presents an award onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena wearing gold dress
It might be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 20 years since Mariah Carey released what many fans consider one of her best albums: The Emancipation of Mimi. Even after two decades, the album it still hits like it came out yesterday. And to mark this milestone, Carey is releasing a special five-disc edition: The Emancipation of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition).

The announcement came via Instagram on April 11—just one day before the album’s original release date in 2005. Personally curated by Carey, the anniversary collection arrives May 30 through Def Jam Records/UMe. It includes the original album’s standout hits like “It’s Like That,” “We Belong Together,” “Shake It Off,” “Say Somethin',” “Fly Like a Bird,” and “Get Your Number.” But that’s just the beginning.

This expanded five-LP vinyl box set is packed with bonus content from the Emancipation era—remixes, collaborations with other artists, live recordings, instrumentals, and a capella versions. It also features tracks from the previously released Ultra Platinum Edition, including “Don’t Forget About Us,” “Makin’ It Last All Night (What It Do),” “Secret Love,” and “Sprung.” As part of the announcement, fans were treated to a new remix of “Don’t Forget About Us” by Kaytranada, released last Friday.

“I’m really happy to celebrate ‘Mimi’s Emancipation’ with this special anniversary re-release,” Carey said in a statement. “While working on this edition, I got to relive all the memories from this pivotal moment in my personal and professional life.”

Originally released on April 12, 2005, The Emancipation of Mimi marked Carey’s 10th studio album and a powerful comeback in her career.

The 20th Anniversary Edition goes even further by including a 28-page photo booklet and a personal letter from Carey to her fans, affectionately known as her Lambs. A deluxe 2-LP vinyl version will also be available, along with a digital deluxe edition—arriving May 30—that features even more bonus tracks exclusive to streaming platforms.

“This album has some of my biggest hits to date, as well as some personal favorites that are very special to me,” Carey added. “Forgotten gems, unreleased bonus tracks and different remixes with incredible collaborators — all of these and more are now available in one place for the first time ever!”

Kayla MorganWriter
