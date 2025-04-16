‘CrazySexyCool – The Musical’ to Honor TLC Coming in 2026

LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 20: Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas (L) and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of the musical group TLC perform during the finale of the UPN television reality show “R U The Girl” at the Orpheum Theatre on September 20, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

A musical honoring TLC and their story will be coming in 2026. Bill Diggins' Diggit Theatrical Group will produce a musical about the Grammy award-winning trio in Washington, D.C. June 2026.

CrazySexyCool: The Musical will tell the story of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopes, and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and how the trio became one of the most dynamic female groups in music history. Diggins will produce the musical with Stephen Gabriel as the executive producer.

“TLC completely changed the game,” Diggins said in a press statement regarding the show. “Their music gave a voice to women everywhere, empowering them to be confident and unapologetic. But this isn’t just a story about the music; it’s about the sisterhood between these women and what kept them together through both unimaginable challenges and chart-topping success.”

T-Boz and Chilli have also been part of the making of the musical. The two gave information about what people could expect from the musical.

T-Boz stated, “Bringing this story to the stage is a dream come true. We have performed in a lot of different venues all over the world throughout our career, but bringing our story and music to the theater is a totally new and exciting challenge."

Chilli also agreed with T-Boz and added, “We have some of the best people in the business working on this project. Audiences will get to hear our story – mostly fact with a sprinkle of fiction – told in our own way, and of course it’s set to all your favorite hits!”

The musical will premiere at Arena Stage in D.C. in June 2026. Guests will have eight weeks to experience the musical as part of the venue's 75th anniversary.