ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

American Airlines to Offer Passengers Free Wi-Fi in 2026

Starting January 2026, American Airlines will give free Wi-Fi to AAdvantage members through its team-up with AT&T. The service will be available on almost all domestic flights, covering 90% of…

Randi Moultrie

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: An American Airlines plane on the tarmac at the Miami International Airport on February 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. The carrier announced that it is adding two new routes from LGA servicing two cities in South Carolina: Charleston and Myrtle Beach. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Starting January 2026, American Airlines will give free Wi-Fi to AAdvantage members through its team-up with AT&T. The service will be available on almost all domestic flights, covering 90% of their planes.

Wi-Fi will work on planes equipped with Viasat and Intelsat satellite tech. By late 2025, over 500 smaller planes will get upgraded with high-speed internet.

"Our customers greatly value staying connected while in the air, whether communicating with friends, getting work done, checking in on social media or streaming their favorite subscription services," said Heather Garboden, Chief Customer Officer at American Airlines, to news.aa.com.

AT&T executive Jenifer Robertson shared her thoughts on staying connected. "People want to be connected. Everywhere. All the time...connectivity brings people a world of possibilities," she stated.

This marks a big change in service. Passengers used to pay up to $20 per flight to get online. Early testing on some routes has shown customers like it.

The move makes American the biggest U.S. airline to offer free internet. Delta, JetBlue, and Hawaiian Airlines already give this perk to their flyers.

Long-distance international flights using Panasonic systems won't get free Wi-Fi yet because of technical limits. These routes will keep paid internet until future upgrades happen.

Joining AAdvantage gets you the free Wi-Fi perk. This plan matches what other airlines do to get more loyalty program members.

The launch kicks off Garboden's first big project since becoming Chief Customer Officer two months ago, showing the airline wants to make flying better for passengers.

american airlinestravel
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
Related Stories
Average Cost of Child Care and College in North Carolina
Local NewsAverage Cost of Child Care and College in North CarolinaAnne Erickson
Popular Food Truck Ms. DiDi’s Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Spot in East Charlotte
Local NewsPopular Food Truck Ms. DiDi’s Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Spot in East CharlotteJim Mayhew
Charlotte Kicks Off Week-Long Earth Day Clean-Up With 40 Companies
Local NewsCharlotte Kicks Off Week-Long Earth Day Clean-Up With 40 CompaniesJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect