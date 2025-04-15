ESSENCE Fest Announces Performers for 2025 Fesitval Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Josh Levi performs onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

It's that time of year again. It's ESSENCE Fest 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana! Get the girls together, pack those bags, and it's time to see some of your favorite performers in one city. Officials state the 2025 ESSENCE Festival will bring "legacy, rhythm, and resilience" to New Orleans.

ESSENCE Fest recently released the first batch of performers including some amazingly talented headliners who will be taking the state. Guests can expect performances from artists like GloRilla, Muni Long, Master P, Summer Walker, Davido, Maxwell, Boyz II Men, Donnell Jones, The Isley Brothers, and more.

The Essence Festival of Culture will take place in New Orleans July 3 - 7. Daytime events and performances will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and evening concerts will be at the Caesars Superdome.

The hosts of the Superdome include comedian Anthony Anderson and Kenny Burns.

Essence has announced that this year's theme will be "We are Made Like This," which "speaks to the generations of Black brilliance that have shaped the world and continue to move it forward."

There will also be a tribute to honor the late, great Quincy Jones at the ESSENCE fest. Jermaine Dupri will be in charge of curating the tribute to the late music icon who passed in November 2024.