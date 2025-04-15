Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.
There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.
Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey at adopting your next furry friend!
Meet Simba! This brown German Sheppard could be yours! He has high energy, dog friendly, treat motivated, and is very attached! He's house and crate trained and does great when left alone. Interested? Contact: clairecartier8@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1238353 Meet Marty! His adoption will be fully sponsored, he's very goofy, dog friendly, and crate and house trained. He also knows basic commands and is treat motivated. Interested? Contact: andy_hanson95@hotmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1226897 Hi, Pocky! This female, tan pit is looking for a home. She's sponsored, sweet, great on a leash, sleeps in a crate at night, and treat motivated. Interested? Contact: zipdog68@yahoo.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1216201 Meet Moonlight! This female, gray cat is your next pet. She's a bit shy and slow to warm up, but you'll love her. Interested? Contact: cjoyner002@att.net OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1241043 Meet Dove! This female, gray tabby could be yours. He's friendly and curious, cat friendly, and loves pets but not a fan of being picked up. Interested? Contact: carolinewa98@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1241041 Hi Sweet Jubilee! This 2 year old, female black cat could be yours. She enjoys going outside safely to watch squirrels and birds. Interested? Contact: terricallahan74@hotmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240493 Meet Gilbert! This white and brown pit bull is looking for a home. He's high energy, playful, sweet and happy. He's a power chewer, so be sure to not leave him with toys unsupervised. Interested? Visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240060 Meet Clara Bow! This 7 month old, black kitten is looking for a home. She has Feline leukemia (feLV) and not recommended to be around other negative cats. Requiring an in-person signable for a medical waiver regarding her FELV (Feline Leukemia Virus Positive) status. Interested? Contact: igspain2@gmail.com for more details.