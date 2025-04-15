ContestsEvents
Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer. There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group…

Randi Moultrie
A1226897 MARTY 2yr. Neutered Male 53lb. RED VIZSLA Please email foster parent at andy_hanson95@hotmail.com His adoption has been fully sponsored by a donor Goofy Guy Dog friendly Crate and house trained LOVES walks nose to the ground wants to sniff everything Working on leash manners Knows basic commands Treat-motivated https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1226897

Meet Marty! His adoption will be fully sponsored, he’s very goofy, dog friendly, and crate and house trained. He also knows basic commands and is treat motivated. Interested? Contact: andy_hanson95@hotmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1226897

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.

There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.

Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey at adopting your next furry friend!

Visit animals.cmpd.org to view adoptable animals ahead of time.

A1238353 SIMBA 2yr. Neutered Male 80lb. BROWN GERM SHEPHERD Please contact foster at clairecartier8@gmail.com High-energy Dog friendly Treat motivated Velcro dog and will follow you everywhere. • Excellent in car rides • House and crate in training • Slow Intros to cats - Likes to initiate play with them. • Needs harness for walks - can pull, but working on leash manners. https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1238353
Meet Simba! This brown German Sheppard could be yours! He has high energy, dog friendly, treat motivated, and is very attached! He's house and crate trained and does great when left alone. Interested? Contact: clairecartier8@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1238353
A1216201 Pocky 3yr Female Spayed 52lb. Tan Pit contact foster parent at zipdog68@yahoo.com $75 towards her adoption from donor sponsorship very sweet girl -Great on a leash, doesn’t pull -Sleeps in her crate at night and is good in it -Treat motivated for sure, so should be easier to train Anxious lady could use help boosting confidence https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1216201
Hi, Pocky! This female, tan pit is looking for a home. She's sponsored, sweet, great on a leash, sleeps in a crate at night, and treat motivated. Interested? Contact: zipdog68@yahoo.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1216201
A1241043 MOONLIGHT 1yr. Spayed Female 7lb. GRAY Contact the foster at, cjoyner002@att.net Shy slow to warm up https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1241043
Meet Moonlight! This female, gray cat is your next pet. She's a bit shy and slow to warm up, but you'll love her. Interested? Contact: cjoyner002@att.net OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1241043
A1241041 DOVE 1yr. Spayed Female 5lb. GRAY TABBY Please contact my foster at: carolinewa98@gmail.com Friendly curious Cat-friendly Loves pets not a fan of being picked up Very slow dog intros https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1241041
Meet Dove! This female, gray tabby could be yours. He's friendly and curious, cat friendly, and loves pets but not a fan of being picked up. Interested? Contact: carolinewa98@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1241041
A1240493 SWEET JUBILEE 2yr. Spayed Female 10lb. BLACK CAT Contact foster at terricallahan74@hotmail.com She enjoys going outside safely to watch squirrels and birds. Likes other cats. Loves to play https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240493
Hi Sweet Jubilee! This 2 year old, female black cat could be yours. She enjoys going outside safely to watch squirrels and birds. Interested? Contact: terricallahan74@hotmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240493
A1240060 Gilbert 1yr. Neutered 55lb. WHITE and BROWN PIT BULL Only available for adoption High-energy, playful, sweet and happy boy Power Chewer cannot have any toys unsupervised (will eat them) Best suited with a strong handler and without young children in the home https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240060
Meet Gilbert! This white and brown pit bull is looking for a home. He's high energy, playful, sweet and happy. He's a power chewer, so be sure to not leave him with toys unsupervised. Interested? Visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240060
CLARA BOW 7months Spayed Female 5lb. BLACK Cat Contact the foster at, igspain2@gmail.com medical waiver-Feline leukemia (feLV) + Not recommended to go in a home with FELV negative cats Very sweet feline. Requiring an in-person signable for a medical waiver regarding her FELV (Feline Leukemia Virus Positive) status.
Meet Clara Bow! This 7 month old, black kitten is looking for a home. She has Feline leukemia (feLV) and not recommended to be around other negative cats. Requiring an in-person signable for a medical waiver regarding her FELV (Feline Leukemia Virus Positive) status. Interested? Contact: igspain2@gmail.com for more details.
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
